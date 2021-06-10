Property damage caused by firearms on the rise, according to latest Metro Nashville crime statistics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Homeowners can spend months, even years making their home just right, only to have it hit by sudden gunfire.

It’s a case of violent crime playing out on Nashville streets, leaving bullet holes in doors, windows and cars. It’s a deadly trend on the rise that is causing homeowners to fear for the worse.

“This neighborhood is really a good, quiet neighborhood,” Victor Sherrill said. Sherill has been living in the same home for the past 30 years, describing it as a place where neighbors feel safe to sit outside on their porch with family.

That was the case until gun fire broke the silence one night. Sherrill said he was sitting on his front porch when he saw a car slowly drive by. Moments later, chaos erupted.

“All of a sudden we heard this shooting. I ran into the house,” Sherrill said. “It was like we were in a war zone.”

Sherrill went on to say the bullets didn’t stop there. A few minutes later, another round of gunshots went off, pointed in the same direction.

On May 22, Metro police responded to Clifton Avenue after at least 20 gunshots were fired. According to police, one woman was hit in her lower leg and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple cars were also hit by the bullets. However, for Sherrill it wasn’t until the next day when he noticed a hole in his cousin’s house across the street.

“The next morning and I walked through here, and said ‘well there goes a bullet hole right here at the top of the roof,'” Sherill said, pointing to where the bullet hole remains in the home.

It’s happening more often – homes and vehicles hit by stray bullets. According to Metro police statistics, reports of property damage caused by firearms are up compared to this time last year, with nearly 400 homes reportedly hit so far in 2021.

“We bought houses, we own homes, and so if we want to sell our home, the first thing they are going to say is ‘this is a crime area, and we won’t get the money that we deserve.'”