‘Projectile vomiting’ phone thief on bicycle arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man on a bicycle projectile vomited on a random vehicle after he was arrested for swiping a phone from a pedestrian in Nashville Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Metro police said they were contacted by the victim, who borrowed a phone from a business near the robbery scene, the location of which was not disclosed.

The victim told officers that a man was riding behind her on a bicycle, as she walked on a sidewalk.

He then snatched her phone from her hand and rode away, according to a police report.

An arrest warrant states the victim provided a description of the robber, who was later located near the scene of the crime.

When police questioned the 23-year-old man, they said he admitted to stealing the phone, then began “projectile vomiting” on a random vehicle.

The suspect was booked into the Metro jail on a charge of misdemeanor theft. His bond was set at $1,000.