Prisoner escapes after deputy allows her to use porta-potty on the way to jail

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The search is still on for a woman who ran from a Williamson County deputy Tuesday afternoon.

And now the U.S. Marshals have joined the hunt.

It all went bad Tuesday afternoon behind the Old Henpeck Market off Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County. A deputy broke the rules, pulled over, and let a prisoner use one of the port-a-johns.

The prisoner, Jessica Osborne, used that moment to flee.

Sheriff Dusty Rhoades told News 2 he is disappointed.

Rhoades said the 46-year-old has a long history of drugs, alcohol, driving infractions, and theft charges, was being transported Tuesday from the Wilson County jail to the Williamson County jail.

Rhoades says, “Actually it was a violation of probation warrant. He wasn’t 10 minutes from the sheriff’s office and she began screaming she was going to have an accident if he didn’t get her stopped.”

According to Rhoades, that’s when the woman began screaming that she needed to go to the bathroom.

“We have procedures in place, and when you deviate from procedures, things like this happen,” Rhoades adds.

According to the sheriff, the deputy, a 30-year vet – made several crucial mistakes. First, he stopped. Then he uncuffed the prisoner, allowing her to use a port-a-john. Then he took his eyes off the prisoner long enough for her to run.

With a handcuff still on one wrist, the 100-pound woman with the shaved head ran through a nearby construction site, eventually finding a pick-up truck with the keys in the ignition. She drove the truck out of the area and disappeared.

“The charges we’ve had for her are either drug charges or theft charges. I don’t think she is a menace to anyone. She is on the run. Her family has nothing to do with her anymore. I am pretty certain she will come up shortly,” Rhoades says.

And about the deputy not following protocol? Rhoades says that is being investigated and the officer is probably facing disciplinary action so this doesn’t happen again.

In addition to her other problems, Jessica Osborne is now facing escape and theft of an automobile charges.