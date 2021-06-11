Prescription pills, fentanyl lead to arrest at Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man faces eight charges after being caught with a lot of prescription pills and fentanyl at the Nashville International Airport.

According to an arrest affidavit, police made contact with Anthony Sylakowski, 24, at the South TSA checkpoint Thursday.

He told the officer he had a small container with fentanyl weighing about 15 grams.

When police searched his bag, they also found a bottle with seven different prescription medications that he did not have prescriptions for. There were almost 100 pills in total, including 16 Buproprion Hydrochloride Extended-Release pills and 15.5 Trazodone Hydrochloride pills.

He is facing eight charges including felony drug offense. His bond is about $16,000.