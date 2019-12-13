Portland police chase suspect with outstanding warrants, stolen gun

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – They say there’s no such thing as a routine traffic stop and Portland police experienced that Thursday morning.

Officers got behind a car that would not stop until it ran into a tree.

It happened around 1 a.m. A Ford Fusion was spotted by an officer driving fast with no lights on Highway 109. The car eventually turned onto a country road and the driver didn’t make the hairpin turn.

“During that time, in the south part of town, the car turns its lights off, in the middle of the night, just after 1 a.m.,” said Chief Anthony Heavner.

The Ford Fusion, driven by 20-year-old Roderick Crowell, turned down Doris Road, missed the turn, and struck a tree.

“The vehicle is doing 30 mph I guess they were unfamiliar with the roadway.”

Portland police arrest the three occupants in the car without further incident.

Police found a handgun stolen out of Kentucky. According to police, the vehicle recently was sold from the Hertz Rental Car agency out of Atlanta. None of the people in the car were recorded on the title.

When police asked all three occupants what they are doing in Portland, they all have a different story.

Tosheidru R. Yancy says they were gambling at Kentucky Downs, Shakur D. Jones says they were in Portland to buy pot, and Roderick D. Crowell says they were dropping someone off.

“It’s a convoluted story,” the chief says.

Neither of the two passengers has a prior record in Tennessee. They are charged with simple possession and bonded out of the Sumner County Jail.

But the 20-year-old driver, Crowell, has an extensive criminal history in Davidson and Rutherford county.

TBI records in Smith County from 2018 indicate Crowell was involved in an attempted robbery that resulted in gunfire. Details of the case are still not exactly known.

“In this case, we got 3 different stories. Felony warrants on subjects in the vehicle. A stolen handgun. Marijuana. Why were they here? Certainly not to look at the Christmas lights,” said Heavener.

At this time Portland Police are looking to determine who owns the Ford Fusion.