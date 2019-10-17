Portland police bust man they call ‘one-man burglary crew’

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – Portland police call him a one man burglary crew after he broke into dozens of homes and cars creating damage, stealing possessions, and scaring citizens in their own residences.

When the first calls came in, Portland police saturated the area and quickly arrested the suspect, Carl Hesson, who confessed to everything.

Portland police told News 2, on the night of Oct. 3, Carl Hesson went from house to house, garage to garage, and car to car. He broke in and stole whatever he could find and then carry.

One resident said he bypassed expensive tools to load up worthless items in a wheelbarrow which he then used to cart the stolen items away.

According to Portland investigators, the 39-year-old went on a drug-induced crime spree where he stumbled from property to property stealing anything.

News 2 has obtained surveillance of Hesson breaking into one truck. Detectives say when all the cases are totaled up, Hesson could be facing four dozen charges for his Oct. 3 crime spree.

Lt. Jason Williams says, “From that point on, we got one after another burglary calls coming in, people finding out their homes had been gone through. Their cars had been gone through. Their sheds had been gone through. He broke screens on their houses and garages and broke windows on cars. So it appears this man ran through the neighborhood and got into everything he could get into.”

Thanks to neighbors’ quick calls to police and the rapid response of Portland patrol Officers, Hesson was apprehended with stolen items. When police found his car, they said it too was filled with stolen items.

Lt. Williams says, “It appears he was under the influence of some type of narcotics. He didn’t really remember a lot of what he had done.”

Police said Hesson advised that he took a bunch of Xanax. He told officers he remembered some of the things he stole but doesn’t remember much of what he did. He said he was stumbling around and forgot where he put stolen items. Police say he lost his own wallet and his own keys during this crime spree.

Hesson has a lengthy criminal history that goes back 20 years.

According to a TBI criminal history check, September he was arrested in Wilson County on multiple counts of burglary and vehicle burglary.

In September, Metro police charged Hesson with more burglary charges as well as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and strangulation.

In September Lebanon Police charged Hesson with violation of an order of protection.

In August of 2019, Metro arrested Hesson for Assault on a Police officer, vandalism, and violation of an order of protection.

Records show that in 2013, Hesson spent time in Prison at the West Tennessee State Prison. He was sentenced to eight years for felony auto burglary.

News 2 spoke to a Portland victim who did not want to be identified. Hesson stole items from her outbuilding and he entered a friend’s home while that woman slept.

“It is a violation. Am I scared? Of course, I am scared,” the woman said. “He scared her to death. She is really scared. There was someone in her house. She didn’t know what to do. She just run out of the house,” she adds talking about her nearby neighbor.

Lt. Williams says, “The credit in this case goes to our patrol division.

Their quick response, follow up, willingness to go the extra mile and not just talk to a victim and walk away.”

Police say they recovered a laptop from Carl Hesson that was reported stolen out of Indiana.

Hesson is currently in the Sumner County Jail.

If you recognize any of the stolen items or believe you had something taken, contact the Portland Police.