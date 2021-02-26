Portland massage therapist arrested for rape and sexual battery of clients

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Portland massage therapist is arrested on rape and sexual battery charges Thursday. Now investigators say they believe there are more victims out there they need to come forward.

Portland Police went to the Sunrise to Sunset Massage Therapy office on Main Street where they say James Hall had been working as a licensed massage therapist for years.

According to the Tennessee Board of Massage Licensure, James Daryll Hall had been licensed in Tennessee since November 2, 2012. It’s unknown exactly how long the 69-year-old has been working at the studio on Main Street.

“These types of offenses are troubling in nature to begin with, but even more troubling when you talk about someone going into a business, expecting to receive a professional service and they get something they didn’t bargain for. It is a violation of trust and something we take very seriously,” said Portland Police Chief Jason Williams.

Investigators say the case broke wide open on Monday. That’s when a first-time customer of Hall went to police and alleged the 69-year-old man fondled her during a massage.

According to Portland Police, “Hall had inappropriately contacted her genital area multiple times, to include digital penetration, as well as making verbal sexual advances.”

Portland Police immediately launched an investigation. The next day, a second victim filed a report alleging that “during a massage session, Hall had contacted her genital area, inappropriately, inside her underwear. This particular victim experienced this event at the beginning of February, and came forward after overhearing a conversation at the grocery store of someone else experiencing a similar incident.”

“It went beyond massage. They were fondled by the masseuse. Basically, touching private areas that they are not supposed to be touching,” said Lt. Jason Arnold.

Police interviewed Hall who implicated himself in at least one of the alleged crimes.

According to police, Hall said, “His actions were too much and that it was a failure on his part.”

“It’s horrible for a woman to go into a business thinking they are getting a massage, a professional working on them, and it turns into rape,” said Lt. Arnold.

Now authorities are asking other women to be brave and step forward if they feel that they too have been victimized by James D. Hall.

“We are trying to find out who the other victims are and we know there are more. It’s traumatic and embarrassing but we need to know so we can hold this man accountable,” said Lt. Arnold.

Police say Hall is a husband and father of adult children. He is currently in the Sumner County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

Police are now investigating other allegations that have been made that appear to be similar in nature.

According to the state, Hall has no prior disciplinary record in his nine years as a licensed massage therapist. According to Portland Police, his only other offense is a contributing to the delinquency of minors in 1971.

If you feel like you have had inappropriate contact in association with this case, you are urged to call the Portland Police Department at (615) 325-3434 Ext. 770.