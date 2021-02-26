Portland massage shop owner charged with rape, sexual battery of clients

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Portland massage therapist charged with the sexual battery and rape of at least two clients told detectives his actions were “too much” and that it was a “failure on his part,” according to a police report.

Portland officers said James Hall, a licensed massage therapist who operates Sunrise to Sunset Massage Therapy on Main Street, was arrested Thursday.

An investigation into Hall began Monday when police said a client filed a report alleging that during a massage session, Hall touched her in a sexual manner and made “verbal sexual advances.”

The following day, officers said another victim filed a report alleging that during a massage session, Hall also touched her inappropriately. She reportedly told investigators the incident happened in early Feb., but that she came forward after overhearing a conversation involving someone who had a similar experience with Hall.

Detectives said they obtained evidence that corroborated the allegations and that during an interview with Hall, he made statements implicating himself in at least one of the incidents.

Police said they are investigating other allegations that appear to be similar in nature.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Portland Police Department at 615-325-3434, ext 770.