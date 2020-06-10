Portland man arrested on child porn charges after cyber tip

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Portland man is behind bars, accused of downloading hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

Portland Police executed a search warrant and arrested 46-year-old John Dickmann on Tuesday.

It is an investigation that began in mid-May on a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. That tip went to Metro Nashville Police Department who did a search warrant on the IP address which lead to Portland.

That’s where Portland Police identified Dickmann, arresting him on almost 200 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after executing a search warrant and seizing his computer and cell phone.

Portland Police Chief Jason Williams said it’s unclear if any of the children seen on Dickmann’s computer and cell phone are local.

“At this point it is unknown. We don’t know the ID of these kids. We are early in the investigation of this. It’s possible all these images came from the internet and none of the kids are local, but there is that possibility that they are local,” said Chief Williams.

Chief Williams said upon his arrest, Dickmann implicated himself in the crimes.

“He was pretty forthcoming about the stuff we found. Detectives spoke to him on the scene and he did make some statements that were incriminating as far as his desire to view these images and his thoughts about them,” said Chief Williams, “In this day and age, nobody can argue this is right or wrong. Some people cannot help themselves. Some people have desires they cannot get a hold of and this is the results.”

News 2 checked Dickmann’s TBI criminal history which dates back to 1993 and includes alcohol and traffic offenses. He received his third DUI in 2017.

Dickmann, a local ATM technician who has no children has had no sex crime offenses until Tuesday.

“It feels good any time you can get a resolution on a case like this, there is still a lot of work left to do,” said Chief Williams.

Dickmann is currently in the Sumner County Jail under a $175,000 bond. Portland Police ask if anyone has any information, in this case, to contact them at (615) 325-3434.

Police tell News 2 that it is possible Dickmann could face more charges as investigators continue to look at his cell phone and computer.

