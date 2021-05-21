Police working to identify man who sexually assaulted woman in Vanderbilt parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sex crimes detectives are working to identify a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her vehicle Thursday night.

According to police, the suspect approached the woman, who is in her 20s, near the intersection of Terrace Place and 21st Avenue South. The woman was getting into her car around 8:45 p.m. as he asked her for money and a ride.

According to Vanderbilt University’s website, the incident involved a non-affiliated female victim near Terrace Place and the Baker Building.

Police said after the woman refused both requests, the man said he wanted sex and produced a knife. He then got into the victim’s vehicle and sexually assaulted her. When he got out of the car, the victim slammed the door shut and drove away.

The suspect is a white man who appears to be in his 40s with dirty blonde hair and acne scars. He had a Playboy bunny tattoo on his right wrist.

He fled in the passenger side of a silver car with a sunroof and a front vanity license plate that had the confederate flag on one half and the American flag on the other half.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.