NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are working to identify a gunman who shot another man in the leg outside of a Midtown bar the weekend.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Division Street.

A 25-year-old victim and his friend reported being approached by a woman who appeared to be intoxicated and asked for a ride home. The woman was with two men. A friend of the shooting victim offered to give the woman a ride home when an argument broke out between the two men and shots were fired.

The victim was shot in the leg. He was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

The suspect is described as an Asian male who appeared to be in his 20s. He is approximately 5’7” tall with a stocky build. He has black hair that is shorter on the sides and longer on top.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.