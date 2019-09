CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police are trying to identify a woman they say is involved in using a lost/stolen debit card throughout the city.

Surveillance video shows a woman trying to swipe the card. Apparently, she withdrew over $300 from the ATM.

Police say she attempted to make an $800 purchase, but it was declined.

If you recognize her, call (931) 645-8477.