Police: Woman to be charged in fatal South Nashville hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was charged in connection to the hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in South Nashville Thursday morning.

Officials said 50-year-old Pamela Parks was charged Friday in connection to the crash. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the on-ramp to Interstate 24 on Murfreesboro Road near Spence Lane.

Gregory Rosebud was identified by police as the person killed in the crash. Police said he appeared to have gone through the windshield and into the 2015 Honda Accord.

Police said at the time that two women had jumped out of the car and ran away. Parks’ ID was found inside the Honda.

Parks was charged with running from a crash involving death, failure to render aid, and driving on a revoked license.

