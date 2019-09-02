Police: Woman shot multiple times south of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times south of downtown Nashville Sunday night.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Charles E. Davis Boulevard and Lafayette Street.

Witnesses told investigators they were near the public library when they heard gunshots and began to run away.

As they were running, the woman was hit by gunfire, according to Metro police.

The woman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

