Police: Woman shot East Nashville man in head because ‘devil was in the residence’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 28-year-old woman told detectives she shot her boyfriend in the head Tuesday night at his East Nashville home because she believed the devil was in the residence, a police report alleges.

According to an arrest warrant, Kristina Arnold called 911 around 9:45 p.m. and admitted she shot the 47-year-old man at a home on Fairwin Avenue near Inga Street.

When officers arrived, they said they found the victim in bed with a single gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police revealed.

(Photo: WKRN)

When detectives questioned Arnold, they said she mentioned she shot her boyfriend because “something told her to do it” and “the devil was in the residence.”

Arnold was booked into the Metro jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of attempted criminal homicide.