NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating a shooting north of Nashville after a woman was shot in an apartment.

According to Metro, two males wearing masks and all black clothing entered an apartment on Oak Valley Drive and demanded money.

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the hand by one of the suspects, police said.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene and their current whereabouts are unknown at this time.

