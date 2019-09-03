Live Now
Police: Woman shot by boyfriend at West Nashville market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot in West Nashville Monday night.

The shooting happened at a market on 40th Avenue North just after 9 p.m.

Metro police said the victim’s boyfriend shot her in the arm.

She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released and the investigation is ongoing.

