Police: Woman shot by boyfriend at West Nashville market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot in West Nashville Monday night.
The shooting happened at a market on 40th Avenue North just after 9 p.m.
Metro police said the victim’s boyfriend shot her in the arm.
She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
No additional information was immediately released and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.
News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.