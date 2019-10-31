Police: Woman shoots at victim outside East Nashville storage unit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has been accused of shooting at a man near east Nashville.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to Dickerson Pike and Meridian Street Thursday for an aggravated assault call.

The report states that both the victim and suspect are friends.

The victim said he was at his storage unit when Tiara Johnson appeared.

He said Johnson was a passenger in a car that blocked him in but he was able to get out.

The victim said Johnson started shooting at him.

Police said the did find a gun with residue and four bullets missing, and Johnson admitted it belonged to her.

Police say there was also a bullet hole in the drivers side of the victim’s car and video shows Johnson chasing after the victim.

The victim ended up crashing his car and totaling it.

Johnson is charged with Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon – intent to kill.

