Police: Woman poses as prostitute, robs man at Hendersonville motel

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville police are searching for a 32-year-old woman accused of posing as a prostitute to help rob a man at a motel earlier this week.

Police responded to the InTown Suites on West Main Street Wednesday after someone called 911 to report an apparent domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they said they spoke with Jordan Tippett, 23, who reported that he had found a prostitution website and “solicited a companion.” He told officers the planned encounter resulted in two men forcing their way into his motel room and robbing him at knife-point.

Tippett was arrested on a charge of patronizing prostitution.

According to police, they were able to identify the two men who robbed Tippett as David Booker, 50, and Kelvin Tharpe, 43. Both suspects were arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery.

Kelvin Tharpe and David Booker (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

Detectives said they determined the female involved was Patricia Smith, 32. Police have issued a warrant for her arrest.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Hendersonville detectives at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

Patricia Smith (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.