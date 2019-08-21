Police: Woman hit North Nashville manager with car, streamed on Facebook Live

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman suspected of hitting the manager of a North Nashville business with her car broadcast the incident and a confession on Facebook Live, a Metro police report alleges.

Officers responded Tuesday to the Family Dollar on Jefferson Street near I-40, where the manager told police that Dana Williams entered the store and harassed a female shopper, while recording the confrontation on her phone.

The manager ordered Williams to leave and said Williams went to her vehicle, but remained in the parking lot. When the manager went outside, she explained Williams drove forward and hit her hand and wrist with her vehicle, then drove off.

Police said security cameras captured the incident and that Williams broadcast it on her Facebook Live, where she could be heard saying “I just hit the girl with my car.”

The video was eventually removed from Facebook, officers added.

Williams, 24, was arrested Tuesday evening on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $15,000.

