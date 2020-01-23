Police: Woman held at gunpoint, ordered to undress during South Nashville home invasion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person has been arrested after a violent home invasion in South Nashville Tuesday night.

According to an arrest warrant, Metro police received a call from inside a residence on Cedarmont Circle around 9:30 p.m., where a man stated his sister-in-law was being held at gunpoint and had been ordered to take off her clothes.

When officers arrived at the home, they said they knocked on the door repeatedly and the victim was eventually able to escape and run out to them.

Police said they could see two people inside the home, including a person on a staircase, who pointed a gun at an officer. The two then ran from the home into a wooded area, firing at least one gunshot, investigators explained.

Detectives were able to take at least one person into custody following the incident. The arrest warrant for Connor Jackson, 19, states he told police he arrived at the victim’s home to purchase $20 in marijuana, but two friends he brought along decided to push through the door and enter the home, so he followed.

Jackson was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Metro jail on two counts of aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $50,000.

Police did not indicate if anyone else was in custody in connection with the home invasion.