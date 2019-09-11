Police: Woman held at gunpoint during paid sexual encounter in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 48-year-old man who agreed to pay a stranger for sex held her at gunpoint instead and fired gunshots as she tried to escape in his car, a Metro police report alleges.

Officers were flagged down around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday at Haynes and Seminary streets by a woman with her pants around her ankles who claimed she may have been shot.

According to police, the victim explained she got into a vehicle with a man she did not know, later identified as Leopold Mpawinayo, and agreed to have sex with him for money. When the two drove into a dark area, the victim said Mpawinayo grabbed a gun and ordered the woman to undress.

The woman somehow climbed from the back seat of the suspect’s vehicle into the front seat, police said. Mpawinayo then reportedly fired two gunshots at the woman and grabbed her leg, as she pepper-sprayed him, causing him to fall out of the car.

Officers said the woman drove for help, as Mpawinayo fired another bullet at her. The victim came across police who were patrolling nearby and explained what happened.

Minutes later, officers said they were contacted by Mpawinayo who claimed his vehicle had been stolen near Trinity Lane and Brick Church Pike as he was loading belongings into the car.

Police arrested Mpawinayo and booked him into the Metro jail on charges including aggravated kidnapping and assault. His bond was set at $100,000.

