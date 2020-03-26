Woman found shot to death in middle of North Nashville road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a woman shot multiple times was found dead in the middle of a North Nashville road Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the area of 24th Avenue North and Hermosa Street, where they said the woman had been located “face-down in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.”

She was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators added.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

