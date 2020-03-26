Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  35
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools

Woman found shot to death in middle of North Nashville road

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crime scene metro police generic

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a woman shot multiple times was found dead in the middle of a North Nashville road Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the area of 24th Avenue North and Hermosa Street, where they said the woman had been located “face-down in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.”

She was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators added.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.

Click here to view News 2’s 2020 CrimeTracker homicide map.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories