Police: Woman finds stranger watching porn in her East Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old man is accused of breaking into the same East Nashville apartment twice in one day and pleasuring himself in front of the woman who lived there.

Metro police responded around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to a break-in on South Seventh Street near Lenore Street.

According to an arrest warrant, the resident told officers she was in her bed when a stranger entered her apartment. The paperwork states the man handed her a CD, then “pulled his penis out of his pants and started masturbating in front of her.”

Lydell Buford (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When the woman screamed, she said the man ran away. She locked all of her doors and went back to bed, she explained.

About three hours later, the woman’s niece woke her up and reported there was a stranger in her room watching a dirty movie. The woman told officers she went into her niece’s bedroom and and found the same man in bed watching a pornographic video.

The resident reportedly chased the man out of the apartment and called police.

Investigators were able to identify the man involved as Lydell Buford. The 30-year-old was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Thursday night on charges of aggravated criminal trespassing and indecent exposure. His bond was set at $5,000.