Police: Woman drunk on red wine crashes into Goodlettsville gas pump

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 57-year-old woman who crashed into a pump at a Goodlettsville gas station Tuesday morning told officers she’d had four glasses of red wine at a nearby restaurant before driving, an arrest warrant alleges.

According to the arrest report, police responded around 1 a.m. to a reported crash at the Mapco on Dickerson Road.

When officers arrived, they said they observed Patricia Johnson standing outside of an SUV with front-end damage. A gas pump was also damaged, police explained.

Johnson was questioned by officers and claimed she was at a nearby restaurant and consumed “about four glasses of red wine,” the arrest warrant states. The paperwork alleges she blew a 0.187 on a breathilyzer.

Police said Johnson smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and had urinated on herself.

The 57-year-old was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Tuesday morning on a charge of driving under the influence. She was held on a $2,000 bond.

