Police: Woman drunk on red wine crashes into Goodlettsville gas pump

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 57-year-old woman who crashed into a pump at a Goodlettsville gas station Tuesday morning told officers she’d had four glasses of red wine at a nearby restaurant before driving, an arrest warrant alleges.
According to the arrest report, police responded around 1 a.m. to a reported crash at the Mapco on Dickerson Road.
When officers arrived, they said they observed Patricia Johnson standing outside of an SUV with front-end damage. A gas pump was also damaged, police explained.
Johnson was questioned by officers and claimed she was at a nearby restaurant and consumed “about four glasses of red wine,” the arrest warrant states. The paperwork alleges she blew a 0.187 on a breathilyzer.
Police said Johnson smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and had urinated on herself.
The 57-year-old was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Tuesday morning on a charge of driving under the influence. She was held on a $2,000 bond.
News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.