Police: Woman charged in Madison after drugs found in bra

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is facing several charges after Metro police say she was hiding illegal drugs in her bra.

Metro police said Ashley Ann Stewart is being charged in this case. According to an arrest affidavit, officers were serving a warrant at a home on Welworth Street in Madison around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

They encountered Stewart and took her into custody. A female officer was called to the scene to search her. That’s when they found several illegal drugs in her bra.

That included heroin, meth, and ecstasy. They said she also had more than a dozen Xanax pills. She told officers the Benefiber they found her with was what she mixed with heroin. The report stated that there were also glass pipes in her purse with residue on them.

Stewart faces several charges including felony possession of a controlled substance. Her total bond is $136,000 and she remains in the metro jail.