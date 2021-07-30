Police: Woman charged after stealing jewelry from RiverGate Mall store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is facing charges after she’s accused of stealing jewelry from a store at RiverGate Mall.

Metro police arrested 24-year-old Emma Church on a charge of burglary for the incident back on July 18.

According to an arrest affidavit, she was seen at RiverGate Mall after hours walking around with two males. Police said one of the males jumped the counter at American Jewelry Company and forced open a cabinet with jewelry.

Officers said Church and the other male were the lookouts, and everything was caught on camera. Police said a total of eight necklaces were taken valued at about $700. When officers interviewed her, Church admitted to being with the other two males during the theft, and detectives found two of the necklaces in her purse.

No other information was released.