Police: Woman attacked while running on trail at West Park Greenway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are searching for a man who attacked a Nashville woman as she was running on a trail at the West Park Greenway off Morrow Road.

Police say the 34-year-old woman was running west along the trail at 2:20 p.m. Monday when she saw the man walking in the same direction in front of her. She said the man then hit her with a club or blunt object as she passed him and grabbed her from behind.

The woman screamed and pushed her attacker away, then ran toward the nearby community center where help was called.

The assailant is described as a man with dark hair. He was wearing dirty jeans and a black COVID mask during the attack.

He stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.