Police: Woman attacked near Franklin apartment complex, dog fights back

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly attacked while walking her dog in Franklin.

Around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning, a resident of The Landings apartment complex took her dog for a walk.

According to Franklin Police, a man wearing a hoodie struck her in the face several times. He only stopped when the victim’s dog started to fight back, police state.

The apparent attacker is a tall white male, has a solid build, scruffy face and wavy hair.

Police are asking anyone within a two-mile radius of The Landings area to check their Ring doorbells or other exterior surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information should call Franklin Police at (615) 794-2513.