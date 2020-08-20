Police: Wife stabs husband at Antioch home

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating after a stabbing in Antioch sent one man to the hospital and left a woman with injuries early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Haskell Drive shortly before 1:30 a.m.for a reported stabbing. Officers said a woman stabbed her husband in the abdomen. He then went next door to his neighbor’s home and collapsed on the sidewalk, according to Metro police.

Police said the man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.