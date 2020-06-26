Police: Wife stabs husband during domestic incident in Madison

MADISON, Tenn., (WKRN) – Metro police said a woman admitted to stabbing her husband during a domestic incident in Madison Friday morning.

Officer responded to a home on Allen Pass just after 4:00 a.m. for a reported stabbing. The victim’s wife told police she stabbed her husband during a domestic incident.

Metro police said both were intoxicated during the incident, and the victim was stabbed in the back and hand. His wounds are not considered critical and he was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

According to MNPD, the suspect did not appear visibly injured but authorities complied with her wish to be taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Police said warrants will be obtained for the suspect shortly.

