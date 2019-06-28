Police: West Nashville robbery suspect claimed to have bomb in backpack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a man accused of attempting to rob a West Nashville business Thursday morning by claiming to have a bomb in his bag.
Timothy Singleton, 42, was booked Friday morning into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated robbery.
According to an arrest affidavit, police responded around 1:15 a.m. Thursday to Advance Financial on Morrow Road for a reported robbery.
Surveillance video captured the suspect walk up to the counter and pass an employee a note demanding money and explaining that he had a bomb in his backpack, the paperwork alleges.
When Singleton was eventually arrested, police said he admitted to the crime and told officers his sister’s drug dealer had informed him that she owed $5,000 and if he didn’t pay it, she would be injured.
The suspect claimed the drug dealer gave him the backpack and told him there was a bomb inside.
Singleton reportedly told officers he had dropped the bag off in a school parking lot, but when police searched the area, they could not find it.
Bond for the suspect was set at $75,000.
