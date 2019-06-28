Police: West Nashville robbery suspect claimed to have bomb in backpack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a man accused of attempting to rob a West Nashville business Thursday morning by claiming to have a bomb in his bag.

Timothy Singleton, 42, was booked Friday morning into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit, police responded around 1:15 a.m. Thursday to Advance Financial on Morrow Road for a reported robbery.

Surveillance video captured the suspect walk up to the counter and pass an employee a note demanding money and explaining that he had a bomb in his backpack, the paperwork alleges.

Timothy Singleton (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When Singleton was eventually arrested, police said he admitted to the crime and told officers his sister’s drug dealer had informed him that she owed $5,000 and if he didn’t pay it, she would be injured.

The suspect claimed the drug dealer gave him the backpack and told him there was a bomb inside.

Singleton reportedly told officers he had dropped the bag off in a school parking lot, but when police searched the area, they could not find it.

Bond for the suspect was set at $75,000.

