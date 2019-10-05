Police: Wanted man shows gun to employees at Nashville auto shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 20-year-old man with multiple warrants has been arrested after police say he entered a business on Charlotte Avenue Friday and showed a gun to employees.

According to an arrest warrant, Tupac Cartwright lifted his shirt inside Charlotte Auto Sales and showed the staff a handgun. The employees called 911, the paperwork states.

When officers arrived, they said they found Cartwright on the stairs next to the front door of the business. He admitted to having a gun on him, police said.

Officers conducted a pat-down and said they located a pistol in his waistband. Upon further investigation, police determined the 20-year-old did not have a valid handgun permit and had eight outstanding warrants.

Cartwright was booked into the Metro jail Friday afternoon on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon. Online jail records show he also faces multiple charges of second-degree attempted murder.