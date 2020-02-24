Police: Victim seriously hurt after shooting in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating after a victim was found seriously shot in North Nashville.

According to Metro Police, the victim was found shot in the chest and hip on 14th Avenue North around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say to be on the lookout for a black Dodge Charger with a yellow stripe on it, with an ‘extremely’ loud exhaust. The alleged shooter possibly stole the car from the victim, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.