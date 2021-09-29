Police: Victim robbed at gunpoint during Airbnb party in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is charged with aggravated robbery after an incident at an Airbnb in East Nashville earlier this year.

According to an arrest report, the victim had just signed to a record label in Georgia and was in Nashville on May 2, 2021 to celebrate. While staying at an Airbnb on North 9th Street, he said people he knew were throwing a party for him.

The victim told police Robert Moore, III, 23, who the victim knows, and his accomplices robbed him. The report said Moore accused the victim of stealing something but the victim denied it and offered to pay the value of whatever he was believed to have taken.

Officers said Moore and the other suspects held the victim at gunpoint and told him not to move or he’ll be shot. Police said the suspects took more than $3,000 worth of belongings including a gun, iPhone and laptop. The report stated the victim called the police with another phone he had in his pocket and when Moore and other accomplices realized the police were called, they left the room and the victim ran out the door.

Moore was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday on a charge of aggravated robbery with a bond set at $59,000.