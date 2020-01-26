Police: victim robbed at gunpoint at Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating someone was robbed at gunpoint outside a Nashville apartment complex.

According to MNPD, officers were dispatched to South Brook Apartments off Linbar Drive around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The victim told police he returned home and was in the parking lot when he was confronted by a male who was armed with a gun.

The suspect demanded the victim’s money and the victim complied. Police said the suspect left the area in a dark-colored car and is only described as a male wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.