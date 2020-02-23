Police: Victim not cooperating after shooting in Nashboro Village

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a ‘shots fired’ call in the 1500 block of Doubletree Lane around 5:30 p.m. They found some shell casings but said no one was in the area.

Officers were then called to Southern Hills Medical Center after a shooting victim walked into the hospital.

According to Metro Police, the victim refused to cooperate with officers but they did learn he was associated with the shooting on Doubletree Lane. Investigators said the victim is refusing to give a statement about what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.