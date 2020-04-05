Police: Victim dragged by vehicle during online sale meeting in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville police are looking for three suspects after someone was dragged by a car while trying to sell a phone using the Let Go app.

According to investigators, officers responded to the area of Saundersville Station in Hendersonville Saturday where a resident was injured after being dragged down the road by a car.

Police said the victim was communicating on Let Go and arranged to meet someone to sell a phone. Investigators learned when the buyer came to the house in a white four-door sedan with two other people, they took the phone and drove off with the victim attached to the vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police shared an image of the suspected vehicle in the case.

(Courtesy: Hendersonville Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400. Police said tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.

