Police: Victim and suspect shot during attempted robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect is charged after he and the victim were shot during an attempted robbery.

Gerardo Perez is now facing 6 charges.

According to an affidavit, Perez and two juveniles pulled up to the victim’s car in an apartment complex parking lot Thursday.

Perez is accused of getting out of the vehicle, pointing a gun at the victim, and started approaching the victim.

“No, don’t shoot me please! Why do you want to shoot me?” the victim reported saying.

The victim grabbed the gun and during a struggle with the Perez, the gun went off, shooting the victim in the hand and Perez was shot in the finger.

The victim eventually ran away, as did Perez.

Perez was found nearby and admitted to the crime.

Turns out the gun was stolen as was the vehicle Perez was driving.

His charges include attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, vehicle theft, theft of firearm, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.