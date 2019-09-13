Police: Unhappy customer burns downtown McDonald’s employee with hot coffee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A customer unhappy with his coffee at a downtown Nashville McDonald’s is accused of intentionally spilling the hot drink and burning an employee.

The incident happened Thursday morning at the restaurant on Broadway near Interstate 40.

According to an arrest warrant, Charles Prince informed a cashier at the McDonald’s that the coffee he purchased was watery and was not strong enough.

Charles Prince (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When the cashier explained the coffee was fresh-brewed daily, a witness told police that Prince intentionally knocked over the large cup of hot coffee and spilled it all over the counter and onto another employee’s arm.

The employee had visible burn marks, police said.

Prince, 54, was booked into the Metro jail Thursday on a charge of assault. He was released on a $1,500 bond.

