Police: Uber driver attacked after denying drunk man a ride

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man denied a ride by his Uber driver because he was intoxicated turned belligerent and tried to choke the driver, according to Metro police.

Darwin Wernimont, 49, is charged with assault.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Uber driver got a request for a ride from Wernimont and when he arrived to pick him from a bar on Lower Broadway, he was clearly intoxicated. Officers say Wernimont got into the front seat and two other people got into the backseat.

The driver told the people he would not be giving them a ride.

The two people in the backseat got out of the car but Wernimont started hitting the driver in the face and tried to choke him, according to an arrest affidavit.

The driver got out of the car and ran but officers say Wernimont continued to follow and assault him and pushed him through a portable metal barricade. The victim was then able to create a barrier between himself and Wernimont.

Officers say the assault was captured on surveillance video and witnessed by a man driving a street sweeper.

This attack happened in March but Wernimont was arrested and charged with assault Wednesday.