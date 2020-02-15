2 dead after shootout over marijuana in Antioch Kroger parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after two people were shot outside of an Antioch Kroger late Friday night and later died from their injuries.

Metro Police tells News 2 that an argument over a marijuana deal in the parking lot of the Kroger on Mt. View Road near Hickory Hollow Parkway turned deadly when both began firing at each other just before midnight. Investigators say 23-year-old DeArious A. Harris of Antioch and 18-year-old Craige Strickland of Memphis both died from gunshot wounds.

Both 23-year-old DeArious A. Harris of Antioch and 18-year-old Craige Strickland of Memphis left in separate vehicles, investigators said. Harris was found with a gunshot wound to the chest at a Waffle House on Bell Road, he was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

A short time later, Strickland arrived at Nashville General Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and also died of his injuries.

Investigators interviewed Harris’ girlfriend and four men who accompanied Strickland. Investigation revealed Harris was planning to sell marijuana to Strickland and his group.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Click here to view News 2’s 2020 CrimeTracker homicide map.