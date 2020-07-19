Police: Tullahoma man charged with murder in shooting death

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tullahoma Police have arrested a man on in the shooting death of another man at the Ada Ferrell apartment complex on Saturday evening.

According to investigators, officers responded around 8:12 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding people shooting guns in the apartment complex. When they arrived, they immediately found a victim and began giving aid.

Other officers noticed a white male nearby, later identified as 62-year-old Norman Paul Adams, Jr. who was armed and immediately detained him. Officers determined through initial observations and statements from those at the scene that Adams was responsible for shooting the victim.

During the investigation, Tullahoma Police learned the victim died from his injuries. They are also investigating an additional fight that occurred at the apartment complex in which a woman was injured.

Adams was charged with first degree murder.

