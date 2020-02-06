Police trying to locate getaway car used in armed robberies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives are trying to locate a dark-colored Nissan Altima that was used as the getaway car for four armed robberies at several apartment complex parking lots Tuesday night.

Police say the car is has a white or gray tape holding the taillight to the driver’s side rear bumper.

Two men reportedly took off in the car after robbing people at Dominion Apartments on Linbar Drive at 5:14 p.m., Ashton at Harding Apartments on Humber Drive at 5:44 p.m., Willow Grove Apartments on Plus Park Boulevard at 5:51 p.m., and Woodbridge Apartments on Bridgeway Drive at 5:58 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information about the car or any of the people in the car should contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.