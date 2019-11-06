Police: Truck with firefighter tags found abandoned at Goodlettsville crash scene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man driving a truck with firefighter tags is accused of leaving the scene of a crash Tuesday morning that caused extensive damage in Goodlettsville.

According to an arrest warrant, employees of Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill on Gleaves Street contacted Metro police just before midnight Tuesday to report a “highly intoxicated” man who left the business in a black Toyota pickup truck with firefighter tags.

About ten minutes later, the paperwork states Goodlettsville police were called to the area of Wren Road and Glancy Street where a black Toyota pickup truck with firefighter tags had hit and destroyed a stop sign, broke a guide wire for a Nashville Electric utility pole and slammed into a tree, causing severe damage to the truck. The driver had reportedly fled the crash scene.

In the passenger floorboard of the truck, police said they located an open bottle of wine that was filled about one-third of the way.

Officers went to Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill where they were provided with a receipt for the truck driver’s transaction. Police said the name on the credit card used to pay was Dontre Doxley, who was also the registered owner of the pickup truck.

Doxley was located and booked into the Metro jail Tuesday morning on charges including leaving the scene of an accident, failure to file a crash report and having an open container. He was released from custody on a $2,000 bond.

News 2 has reached out to the Nashville Fire Department to determine if Doxley is a firefighter.

