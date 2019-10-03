Police: Trespasser claims he’s Mark Cuban, owns gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man arrested multiple times for refusing to leave a downtown Nashville gas station reportedly claimed he was the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and was in charge of the store and everything inside.

Metro police responded Tuesday night to the Shell gas station on Hermitage Avenue near Rutledge Street for a trespasser.

When officers arrived, they said the trespasser identified himself as Mark Cuban, known for being the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and an investor on the long-running ABC television series, Shark Tank.

Police confirmed the man was not Mark Cuban and took him into custody, as they worked to identify him. When he was transported to booking, they determined he was Mark Washington, a 38-year-old man who had been arrested for trespassing at the same store at least four times in the last year.

Washington was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on a charge of criminal trespassing. His bond was set at $100.

