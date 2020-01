NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was seriously injured after being shot during a home robbery in Hermitage Tuesday night, police said.

According to Metro, three men kicked in the victim’s door at his home on Arbor Creek Boulevard and tried to rob him. The victim was then shot multiple times, police said.

He was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital where he is in serious condition.

