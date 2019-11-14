Police: Teens with stolen rifle, car arrested after apparent robberies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro arrested two teens accused of two separate robbing incidents Wednesday night, and are looking for a third suspect.

Metro reports two teens robbed a man in the parking lot of an apartment building on Haywood Lane.

Those teens and another suspect then robbed another man that same night at an apartment Welshwood Drive, police say.

A Metro officer spotted a Dodge Charger that had been reported stolen. The car apparently stopped and Metro says three suspects fled.

15-year-old Ludre Cambrough and 16-year-old Taylor Ewin were arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

Officers also recovered a stolen AR-15 rifle out of Kentucky.

Authorities are investigating and continue to look for the third suspect involved.