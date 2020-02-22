13-year-old critically wounded in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating an apparent accidental shooting that critically wounded a 13-year-old in a North Nashville neighborhood Saturday evening.

Officers responded just before 4:15 p.m. to a call of a child shot on Albion Street in the area of 21st Avenue North.

According to police, a 13-year-old was shot in the neck as the result of a gun being “mishandled.” Officers said the person who fired the gun was taken into custody and would be charged accordingly.

The child shot was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in critical condition but was stable, police added.

The incident remains under investigation.

