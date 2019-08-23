Police: Teen wounded in Bellevue parking lot shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old man was wounded in a shootout Thursday night in front of an apartment leasing office in Bellevue, Metro police say.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Vue at Warner Park Apartments on Old Hickory Boulevard.

When police arrived, they said they located multiple bullet casings in the parking lot, along with a black revolver. The gun casings appeared to be from a second gun, investigators revealed.

A short time later, officers said a 19-year-old gunshot victim showed up at Saint Thomas West Hospital with serious injuries. He was later transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Police interviewed three people who drove the victim to Saint Thomas West. The witnesses said the victim’s wounds were the result of a shootout between two groups of people.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.